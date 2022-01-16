Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Magellan Gold stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84. Magellan Gold has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.40.

Magellan Gold Company Profile

Magellan Gold Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of metals in North America. The firm’s flagship project is The Center Star Gold Mine located in the Elk City mining district, Idaho. It is additionally working to build a collection of operating gold mines in the Western United States.

