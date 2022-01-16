Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Magellan Gold stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84. Magellan Gold has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.40.
Magellan Gold Company Profile
Read More: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.