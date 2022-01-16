Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) will report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Magnachip Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.55 million.

MX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnachip Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of MX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.95. 991,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,131. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 904.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 17,281 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 21.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 13.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 25.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $836,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

