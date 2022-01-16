Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 719.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,296 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,599 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.8% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,562,297 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $151.94 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $276.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.39, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.64.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

