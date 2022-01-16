Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $277.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.23 and a 200 day moving average of $273.74. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $232.55 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

