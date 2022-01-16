Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Invests $2.11 Million in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MAR opened at $162.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.53. The company has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.65 and a beta of 1.76. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.50 and a 52 week high of $171.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.42.
In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $1,777,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.
About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
