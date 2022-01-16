Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Invests $2.11 Million in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAR opened at $162.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.53. The company has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.65 and a beta of 1.76. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.50 and a 52 week high of $171.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.42.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $1,777,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

