Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,175 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Renasant by 42.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 17,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Renasant by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,750,000 after purchasing an additional 42,864 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in Renasant by 4.1% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 150,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Renasant by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,312,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,517,000 after purchasing an additional 42,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Renasant by 7.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.17. Renasant Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $154.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

