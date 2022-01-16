Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Takes $805,000 Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox in the third quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Roblox in the second quarter worth $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the second quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.14.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $79.05 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.76.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The company had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. Roblox’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $3,716,691.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $874,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 590,364 shares of company stock valued at $62,244,571.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.