Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $131.73 Million

Brokerages predict that Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) will report $131.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mandiant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $131.10 million to $133.00 million. Mandiant posted sales of $247.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mandiant will report full year sales of $482.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $481.66 million to $483.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $570.54 million, with estimates ranging from $554.50 million to $586.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mandiant.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $121.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.78 million. Mandiant had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mandiant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mandiant in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mandiant in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Mandiant stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,559,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,440. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.19. Mandiant has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $23.75.

In related news, COO John P. Watters purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $165,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $722,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the third quarter valued at about $17,713,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the third quarter worth $1,163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Mandiant during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Mandiant in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

