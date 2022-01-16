Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.1% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $173.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.23. The company has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.74.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

