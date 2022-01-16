ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Stake Increased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,217 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $7,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 81.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 141,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,296,000 after buying an additional 63,546 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 734,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,330,000 after purchasing an additional 30,638 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4.0% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 51,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 20.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAN opened at $109.18 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.97 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.81 and a 200-day moving average of $108.16.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

