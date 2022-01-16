Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.72 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Manulife Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.72 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.07. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

MFC has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $20.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 151,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Manulife Financial by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,878,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,830,000 after purchasing an additional 246,487 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Manulife Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

