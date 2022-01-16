MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $436.67.

Several research firms recently commented on MKTX. Raymond James dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $505.00 to $499.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $405.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 65.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,382,000 after buying an additional 78,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,245,000 after buying an additional 22,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,960,000 after buying an additional 128,893 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,099,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,537,000 after buying an additional 75,160 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKTX traded up $7.62 on Tuesday, hitting $371.54. The company had a trading volume of 287,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,999. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $341.50 and a 12-month high of $589.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.61.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.11%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

