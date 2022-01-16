MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MarketWise LLC provide multi-brand digital subscription services platform. It offers premium financial research, software, education and tools for self-directed investors. MarketWise LLC, formerly known as Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms have also commented on MKTW. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketWise has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTW opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. MarketWise has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,478,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,520,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MarketWise during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,021,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,397,000. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MarketWise

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

