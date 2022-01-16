Markforged Holding Corporation Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NYSE:MKFG)

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) – William Blair upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Markforged in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06). William Blair also issued estimates for Markforged’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Get Markforged alerts:

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markforged currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

Markforged stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. Markforged has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02.

In other Markforged news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $113,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,329 shares of company stock valued at $139,070.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Company Profile

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.