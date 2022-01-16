Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 205 ($2.78) price target on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 190 ($2.58) to GBX 260 ($3.53) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 190 ($2.58) to GBX 260 ($3.53) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 190 ($2.58) to GBX 210 ($2.85) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.60) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.60) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 221.40 ($3.01).

Shares of MKS stock opened at GBX 223.30 ($3.03) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 235.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 189.49. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of GBX 126.90 ($1.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 263 ($3.57). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42. The company has a market cap of £4.37 billion and a PE ratio of 148.87.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

