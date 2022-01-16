Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) PT Raised to 275.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from 265.00 to 275.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Peel Hunt raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

MAKSY opened at $6.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $7.09.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

