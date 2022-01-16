Maro (MARO) Price Up 5.2% This Week

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Maro has a market capitalization of $66.56 million and $413,429.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maro coin can now be bought for about $0.0935 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maro has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00060270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007595 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Maro Profile

Maro (CRYPTO:MARO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 956,559,371 coins and its circulating supply is 711,697,216 coins. The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

