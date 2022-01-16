Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) & Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Head to Head Survey

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) and Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greenbrook TMS and Marpai’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenbrook TMS $43.13 million 1.58 -$29.66 million ($1.86) -2.06 Marpai N/A N/A -$3.87 million N/A N/A

Marpai has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Greenbrook TMS.

Profitability

This table compares Greenbrook TMS and Marpai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenbrook TMS -55.87% -278.24% -39.51% Marpai N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Greenbrook TMS and Marpai, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenbrook TMS 0 0 5 0 3.00 Marpai 0 0 0 0 N/A

Greenbrook TMS currently has a consensus target price of $18.85, suggesting a potential upside of 392.17%. Given Greenbrook TMS’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Greenbrook TMS is more favorable than Marpai.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.4% of Greenbrook TMS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Marpai shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook Tms, Inc. engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Marpai Company Profile

Marpai Inc. is an AI-driven health tech company transforming third party administration in the self-funded market. Marpai Inc. is based in TAMPA, Fla.

