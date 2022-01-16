Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $194.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Marriott Vacations have underperformed the industry in the past year. The company has been benefitting from strong occupancies (for most of its North America resorts) and solid contract sales. Also, focus on digitization initiatives bodes well. The company is making good progress on the technology needed to link Marriott, Westin and Sheraton products into a single points-based offering. Going forward, the company will increase the use of digital tools to strengthen its infrastructure, grow online package sales, enable self-service bookings, make real-time offerings to enhance the overall customer experience and drive back-office efficiencies. Earnings estimates for 2022 have moved up in the past 30 days. However, coronavirus-related woes persist. This along with a rise in wages, general and marketing costs is a concern.”

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on VAC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.86.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $169.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.85 and a beta of 2.34. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.21.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -183.05%.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,759,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,193,000 after buying an additional 46,921 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,671,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,023,000 after buying an additional 88,741 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,340,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,928,000 after purchasing an additional 368,936 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 708,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,455,000 after purchasing an additional 172,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Featured Article: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.