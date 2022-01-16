Mary Lourdes Gibbons Sells 616 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Essent Group stock opened at $49.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.35. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.62 and a 12-month high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.69 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 61.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.64%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its stake in Essent Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 202,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Essent Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Essent Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 26,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

