Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 2,594,469 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 21,395.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,606,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,594,469 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.62% of Envista worth $108,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVST. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Envista by 771.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555,062 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Envista by 48.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,945,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,358,000 after acquiring an additional 966,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Envista by 149.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,561,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,485,000 after acquiring an additional 936,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Envista by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,897,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,705,000 after acquiring an additional 598,953 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Envista by 62.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,340,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,907,000 after buying an additional 516,682 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NVST opened at $46.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $46.88.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.69 million. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $377,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $27,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $4,020,190. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envista has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

