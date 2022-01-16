Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,879 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.16% of Five Below worth $115,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 105.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1,875.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 71.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE opened at $173.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.25 and a 52-week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Five Below’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.29.

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

