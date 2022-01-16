Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $118.94 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,829 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.30% of Constellation Brands worth $118,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Constellation Brands by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Constellation Brands by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 111,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STZ opened at $248.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -828.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.93 and a 200 day moving average of $225.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,013.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.70.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

