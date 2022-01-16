Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $131.11 Million Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,631,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,371 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.99% of WestRock worth $131,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in WestRock by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WestRock has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

