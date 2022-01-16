Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $143.09 Million Stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,262,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 457,567 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 5.02% of MakeMyTrip worth $143,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1,197.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 59.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 37,273 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 33.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,016,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,629,000 after purchasing an additional 256,323 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 12.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. MakeMyTrip Limited has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $39.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day moving average is $28.29.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $67.48 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

