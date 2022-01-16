Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 47,884 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,657,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,884 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.39% of Builders FirstSource worth $137,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9,761.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

NYSE BLDR opened at $78.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.93. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

