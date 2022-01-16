Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 9,054 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,176 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,054 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.63% of RingCentral worth $125,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 440.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 25.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 200.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 36.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.41.

In other news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total value of $1,308,400.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $27,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,212 shares of company stock valued at $12,253,506 in the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RNG opened at $176.61 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.51 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.12 and a 200 day moving average of $234.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

