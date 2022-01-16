Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $157.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $162.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.11.

Shares of MTCH opened at $121.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.01. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 62.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.98. Match Group has a 12 month low of $118.51 and a 12 month high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Match Group by 518.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 1,767.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Match Group by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

