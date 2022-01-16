Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $434.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to report sales of $434.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $460.40 million and the lowest is $409.30 million. Materion reported sales of $339.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $388.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.30 million. Materion had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

MTRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.61. 76,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,762. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Materion has a 12 month low of $63.88 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.27%.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Materion by 10.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Materion by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,583,000 after purchasing an additional 21,894 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Materion by 6.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Materion by 0.9% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 93,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

