Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matinas BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The Company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic and orally bioavailable. The Company’s lead anti-fungal product candidate, MAT2203, utilizes its proprietary lipid nano-crystal formulation technology for the safe and effective delivery of the broad-spectrum fungicidal agent, amphotericin B. Based on the positive patient clinical data reported in 2017, Matinas is preparing for a potential Phase 2 pivotal trial of MAT2203 for prevention of invasive fungal infections in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Shares of MTNB opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $189.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.18. Matinas BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $1.73.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Matinas BioPharma will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 299.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,399,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 1,049,000 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,043 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,245,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

