MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX) Trading Up 46.4%

MCX Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:MCCX) was up 46.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 5,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11.

About MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX)

MCX Technologies Corp. is a customer experience management solutions company. It engages in delivering digital transformation solutions to customer-centric organizations through integrated marketing, data science, analytics, commerce, and machine learning. The firm provides professional and related consulting services through the Collective Experience including brand strategy, pricing science, data science, digital marketing, customer experience management consulting, and implementation and go-to-market execution in support of these strategies.

