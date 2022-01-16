MDH Acquisition (NYSE:MDH) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 20,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 46,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in MDH Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in MDH Acquisition by 2.3% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 46,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDH Acquisition by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDH Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDH Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

MDH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in transportation and logistics, telecommunications, financial services, and professional services industries.

