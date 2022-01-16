Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Shares Set to Split on Tuesday, January 18th

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, January 18th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, January 18th.

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.03. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $109.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.12 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 34.37%. Equities analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.88%.

MBIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $706,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,294 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,301 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 150,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 25,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

