Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,426,000 after purchasing an additional 52,949 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 321.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 18,299 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 153,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $81.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

