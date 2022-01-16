Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Down 5.8%

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) shares dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.42. Approximately 3,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 196,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mesoblast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $600.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 994.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mesoblast by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 527,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesoblast by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 26,032 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesoblast by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 43,933 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mesoblast by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 255,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 347.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 179,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

