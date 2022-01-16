Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Short Interest Update

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600,000 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the December 15th total of 9,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:METX remained flat at $$0.21 during midday trading on Friday. 13,589,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,462,572. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of METX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group by 89.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22,231 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the second quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the second quarter valued at $712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Company Profile

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

