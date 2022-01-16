Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Short Interest Update

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600,000 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the December 15th total of 9,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:METX remained flat at $$0.21 during midday trading on Friday. 13,589,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,462,572. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of METX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group by 89.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22,231 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the second quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the second quarter valued at $712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

