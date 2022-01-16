Meter Governance (MTRG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $476,983.00

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $4.56 or 0.00010546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $14.49 million and $476,983.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,429 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

