Metronome Price Tops $4.16 on Top Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for about $4.16 or 0.00009687 BTC on exchanges. Metronome has a total market cap of $56.62 million and approximately $93,525.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metronome has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00062633 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00071874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,323.19 or 0.07736495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,780.66 or 0.99594688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00069602 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008164 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,750,185 coins and its circulating supply is 13,605,611 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

