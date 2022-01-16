Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Price Target Increased to €11.40 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €11.20 ($12.73) to €11.40 ($12.95) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

OTCMKTS OUKPY opened at $5.88 on Friday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $6.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.28.

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

