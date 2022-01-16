Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) PT Raised to €11.40 at Morgan Stanley

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from €11.20 ($12.73) to €11.40 ($12.95) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.20.

Get Metso Outotec Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS OUKPY opened at $5.88 on Friday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $6.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.1184 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Metso Outotec Oyj

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.