Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Short Interest Update

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OUKPY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €11.20 ($12.73) to €11.40 ($12.95) in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.20.

Get Metso Outotec Oyj alerts:

Shares of OUKPY stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.88. 24,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,233. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1184 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Metso Outotec Oyj

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.