MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Short Interest Down 75.2% in December

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 75.2% from the December 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 26,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS High Income Municipal Trust alerts:

CXE stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,114. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.