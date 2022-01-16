MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:CXH)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has raised its dividend payment by 6.1% over the last three years.

CXH opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 21,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

