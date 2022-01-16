MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:CXH)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has raised its dividend payment by 6.1% over the last three years.
CXH opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $10.74.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.
