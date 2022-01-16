MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $574.33.

MSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $499.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $631.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $652.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.54. MicroStrategy has a 52-week low of $411.58 and a 52-week high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MicroStrategy will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total transaction of $6,452,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total value of $1,292,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,175. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

