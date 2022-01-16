Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Mimecast worth $8,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MIME. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mimecast by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mimecast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MIME shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stephens upped their target price on Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mimecast from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.35.

Shares of MIME opened at $80.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.04. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $38.84 and a 12-month high of $85.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.46.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $147.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.47 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $592,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $2,352,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,312 shares of company stock worth $6,466,156. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

