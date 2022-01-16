Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 61.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,615,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $478,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $682,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 24.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,707,000 after buying an additional 64,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $638,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,492 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE MTX opened at $73.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.49. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $61.59 and a one year high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

