Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.10% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $9,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 24.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 20.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 57,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 32.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 474,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,871,000 after purchasing an additional 116,561 shares during the last quarter.

MRTX stock opened at $124.31 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.57 and a 12 month high of $225.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.26.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRTX. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $111,986.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 4,114 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $607,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,028 shares of company stock worth $7,691,380 over the last quarter. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

