Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MIRM. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $22.14.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Peetz purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 8,450 shares of company stock worth $121,305 over the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $190,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

