Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Up 191.0% in December

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 191.0% from the December 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MIELY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,911. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.97. Mitsubishi Electric has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

Get Mitsubishi Electric alerts:

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.