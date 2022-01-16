Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.47

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.47 and last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 21932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.80.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 267.41% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 193.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,188,000 after buying an additional 7,460,853 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2,547.6% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,388,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,401 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter worth $18,389,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 22.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,444,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 208.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,917,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,906 shares during the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile (NYSE:MBT)

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

